Problem with water dispensers at golf courses

To the Editor:

There is a problem on all The Villages championship and executive courses with dispensing fresh water. Since COVID, the ambassadors do not carry water on their carts. Water is available from the fresh water dispensers, usually every three holes. However, you are unable to fill your cup or container without the water also spilling on the wood. The dispensers have the spigot too far back, preventing the water from filling the cup without the water also spilling on the wood. As a retired RN, I feel this is a sanitation issue that could easily be resolved.

Mary Alford

Village of Springdale