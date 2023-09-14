84.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Repeal the rule against stone!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Common sense has truly died! Those villas sold with stone in the yard when the CDD rule against stone wasn’t in place should obviously not be made to replace the stone. Those sold homes after the no stone rule was quietly put into place should have it removed and replaced with grass at the expense of the realty company who sold the home. Get real people! Repeal the rule against stone since nobody seems to know why it was changed. Lawsuits can be costly and in this case, common sense thinking would solve the issue.

Lois Philbrick
Village of Briar Meadow

 

