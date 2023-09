To the Editor:

We dodged a bullet last month with the proposed increase in fees for fire prevention.

Now, I have a letter stating that a proposed property tax increase is planned (subject to approval) for Sumter County residents.

What I would like to know is when will these shenanigans stop? Who, exactly, will benefit from this increase?

This won’t be Florida’s Friendliest Hometown if no one can afford to live here.

Nick Lananna

Village of St. Catherine