91.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 15, 2023
type here...

Americans urged to reflect on Constitution as DAR celebrates nation’s founding document

By Staff Report

The John Bartram Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter is celebrating Constitution Week with proclamations from the Lady Lake Town Commission, Wildwood City Commission and the Sumter County Board of County Commissioners. 

Ellen Decker, Barbara Byers, Linda Fraser, Wildwood Mayo Ed Wolf, from left
Ellen Decker, Barbara Byers, Linda Fraser, and Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf, from left.

Celebrations begin with Bells Across America, on Sunday, Sept. 17, when bells across the nation are rung simultaneously at 4 p.m. The public is invited to historic Baker House to hear Wildwood Middle High School students reading excerpts from the Constitution.

The chapter begins its celebration with county and town proclamations. Lake and Sumter County issued official proclamations in recognition of Constitution Week.

Wildwood Mayor-Commissioner Ed Wolf presented the Constitution Week Proclamation to the John Bartram DAR Chapter board members, Ellen Decker, Chapter 1st Vice Regent, Barbara Byers, Chapter Historian, Linda Fraser, Chapter Regent.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Is your airbag safe?

In a Letter to the Editor, two former state legislators question the safety of airbags.

Rampant growth is destroying Leesburg

A reader from Leesburg is unhappy with the rampant growth. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Repeal the rule against stone!

A Village of Briar Meadow resident urges officials to repeal the rule against stone landscaping at patio villas. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Will we be able to continue to afford to live in The Villages?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident wonders if it will continue to be affordable to live in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Problem with water dispensers at golf courses

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a problem with water dispensers at the golf courses.

Photos