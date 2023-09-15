Americans urged to reflect on Constitution as DAR celebrates nation’s founding document

The John Bartram Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter is celebrating Constitution Week with proclamations from the Lady Lake Town Commission, Wildwood City Commission and the Sumter County Board of County Commissioners.

Celebrations begin with Bells Across America, on Sunday, Sept. 17, when bells across the nation are rung simultaneously at 4 p.m. The public is invited to historic Baker House to hear Wildwood Middle High School students reading excerpts from the Constitution.

The chapter begins its celebration with county and town proclamations. Lake and Sumter County issued official proclamations in recognition of Constitution Week.

Wildwood Mayor-Commissioner Ed Wolf presented the Constitution Week Proclamation to the John Bartram DAR Chapter board members, Ellen Decker, Chapter 1st Vice Regent, Barbara Byers, Chapter Historian, Linda Fraser, Chapter Regent.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance.