Friday, September 15, 2023
Anonymous complaints prompt trio of public hearings regarding homes in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Anonymous complaints prompted a trio of public hearings in The Villages.

The hearings took place Friday morning before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

1537 Lynchburg Loop in the Village of Mallory Square

An anonymous complaint was received June 1 about debris in the rear and side yards as well as a moldy pergola at the home of Eugene and Sandra Kime at 1537 Lynchburg Loop in the Village of Mallory Square. A pressure washer was spotted at the property in June, but an inspection earlier this week revealed the pergola still needs to be cleaned.

This pergola has mold on it at the home at 1537 Lynchburg Loop
This pergola has mold on it at the home at 1537 Lynchburg Loop.

The board gave the homeowner seven days to clean the pergola. If it is not done, the District will pressure wash the pergola and will fine the homeowner $150 per hour and tack on an additional $100 administrative fee.

487 Princeton Place in the Village of Mallory Square

Overgrown weeds were reported to Community Standards by an anonymous complaint on June 6 at a home at 487 Princeton Place in the Village of Mallory Square. Homeowners David and Mary Chapple were contacted by Community Standards and indicated they were out of town, but would tend to the weeds upon their return.

Weeds have become a problem at this home at 487 Princeton Place
Weeds have become a problem at this home at 487 Princeton Place.

Community Standards checked the property earlier this week and found it was still out of compliance.

The board gave the Chapples seven days to remedy the situation. If they fail to do so, the District will maintain the property and the couple will be fined $250 each time the property is maintained.

1220 Flamingo Place in the Village of Mallory Square

An anonymous complaint was lodged June 22 with Community Standards regarding overgrown weeds at the home of Daniel and Lydia Roy at 1220 Flamingo Place in the Village of Mallory Square. Community Standards was unable to make contact with the Roys. A voicemail was left at their listed number. Followup notices were sent to them by regular mail and certified mail. The home remained out of compliance this week.

Weeds have not been removed from this home at 1220 Flamingo Place
Weeds have not been removed from this home at 1220 Flamingo Place.

The board granted the Roys seven days to bring the property into compliance. If they don’t bring the property into compliance, the District will maintain the property and a $250 fine will be imposed each time maintenance is performed.

