Bidenomics ruining Floridians’ American dream

With Producer Price Index inflation now up 17.6 percent since Joe Biden took office, small businesses across Florida have only one choice: raise prices or go under.

That means that hardworking Florida families are continuing to suffer from high prices everywhere they go: the gas pump, the grocery store and their favorite local shop. It’s destroying their budgets and savings and making the American Dream nearly impossible to reach.

I recently heard from a first responder in Southwest Florida who told me, ‘… gas money to and from work is outrageous, and the cost of food has increased substantially. All of this makes it unaffordable to both live and work in Southwest Florida. I am unable to buy a home in the community that I serve…’

It’s heartbreaking to hear this from any Floridian and especially infuriating to hear it from someone who is putting their safety at risk to serve others. As we work on government funding bills for the coming fiscal year, we have an opportunity to stop Washington’s reckless spending that keeps fueling inflation. I’m hell bent on getting that done and forcing Washington to finally work for Florida families.”

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is a former two-term governor of Florida.