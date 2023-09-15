BJ’s Wholesale Club employee accused of stealing food and swimwear

An employee at BJ’s Wholesale Club has been accused of stealing food and swimwear while on the job.

Tracy Marie Wilson, 56, of Summerfield, stole $823 worth of merchandise from the wholesale store located in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The series of thefts began in June.

The store’s loss prevention team identified the St. Louis native as a suspect and she was arrested on Thursday at the store.

When she was being booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, a vape pen containing THC oil was found in her purse.

She is facing charges of grand theft, drug possession and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.