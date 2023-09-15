91.2 F
Friday, September 15, 2023
Dino Makowski,

By Staff Report

Dino MakowskiDino Makowski, 78, passed away in The Villages, FL on Sunday, September 10th, 2023.

Dino was born on December 11, 1944, in Detroit Michigan to his loving parents Aloysius and Verna Makowski. He spent twenty-five years working alongside the great men and women of the Detroit Fire Department. Even after his retirement Dino found ways to share his caring nature with others. This included working as a home caregiver and an artist who brought others joy through his artwork.

Dino moved to Florida in the late 1980s. During his time in Florida Dennis worked alongside his loving wife Carolyn at Disney World. This allowed him to share his sense of humor and big smile with the people of Disney. Dino will always be remembered by family and friends for his love of life as a fun-loving jokester who always knew how to put a smile on someone’s face.

Dino is survived by his loving daughter Lori, son-in-law Craig Yares, sister Marlene Mager, and three grandchildren Nick Yares, Caitlin Donahue, and Jake Makowski. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Carolyn and son Dino Makowski.

