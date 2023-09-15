Dumpster arrives at home of hoarders in The Villages

The arrival of a dumpster is being hailed as a potentially favorable sign at a home where hoarding has been a problem in The Villages.

Community Development District 5 Supervisor Mark Schweikert said he was walking to the postal station when he noticed the dumpster at the home at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe.

“A big dumpster has been delivered,” Schweikert told his fellow supervisors Friday morning in a meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Barbara Packard lives in the home with her son, 37-year-old Jeffrey Charles Packard. Barbara Packard and her late husband bought the home in 2005 for $238,500 and were its original owners. Last month, Barbara Packard admitted that her son, who has a criminal record, picks up items which have been discarded with trash at homes in The Villages. His collection of the items filled up the garage with numerous items spilling out onto the driveway and into the yard.

The home has been before CDD 5 numerous times in public hearings. Supervisors are fed up, and so are the neighbors.

“We’ve pretty much had it with that property,” said CDD 5 Board Chairman Gary Kadow.

District Counsel Mark Brionez said a hearing will take place Oct. 31 by Zoom in front of a Sumter County judge. CDD 5 is seeking an injunction against the property owner. In her response in the case, Barbara Packard cited health problems she and her son have suffered.