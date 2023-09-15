91.2 F
The Villages
Friday, September 15, 2023
By Staff Report
J. L. Lester (Jay), 84, Summerfield Fl., passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023 with family by his bed side.

Jay was born Nov. 6, 1938, to Ed and Jewell Lester in Danville KY.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Scott Lester, a son-in-law Billy Webb, and a brother, Russell Lester.

Survivors include his wife, Anna Mildred Lester, Summerfield, FL; a daughter, Vickie Langford (Bill), Lady Lake, FL, and Renee’ Webb, Summerfield Fl.; and six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, 9 step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a sister, Anna Carpenter of Danville KY.

Jay was former owner of Cal’s Barber and Beauty Shops in the Villages FL, before passing businesses on to his children. He purchased Cal’s Aug 1, 1998 and then opened 3 other locations in The Villages in partner with his daughter and son-in-law.

He enjoyed many years of playing softball in Kentucky, then later in life in the Villages FL. He also enjoyed golf, playing pool, cards, and spending time with family. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Oxford FL.

Celebration of Life will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church, Oxford, FL on Saturday, Sept 23 with visitation from noon to 2. Service will be held at 2 p.m. with Rev. Chuck Houston officiating

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Compassionate Care Hospice of The Villages, Immanuel Baptist Church, or Alzheimer’s Association.

