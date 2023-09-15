Officials opposed to tapping amenity money to subsidize fire protection

Community Development District 10 supervisors have indicated they are opposed to tapping into amenity money to subsidize The Villages Public Safety Department.

Earlier this week, District Manager Kenny Blocker pitched the idea of using amenity money to the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees amenities south of County Road 466.

Last month, the Sumter Commission by a 3-2 vote rejected hefty fire fee hikes during an emotional meeting that ran late into the night at Everglades Recreation Center. Since that bitterly contested vote, the county and The Villages District Government have been scrambling to find funding options.

However, CDD 10 supervisors on Thursday concluded further use of amenity money is not an option. Residents are already paying $4.08 per month in their amenity fees to support the fire department.

“I think we’d be setting a bad precedent,” said Supervisor Steve Bova, who represents CDD 10 on PWAC. “It’s a Sumter County problem. They need to step up to the plate and fix it.”

CDD 10 Board Chairman John Miller agreed that Sumter County commissioners should be the ones looking for a solution.

“It’s in Sumter County’s hands. I would want to wait and see what they will do. They are looking at reducing costs and that is what they need to do,” Miller said.

Assistant District Manager Bruce Brown warned that residents might notice the cutbacks that must take place due to the reduction in funding.

“You might see fewer firefighters on the truck and a longer response time,” Brown said.