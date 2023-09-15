A rules revision reminds residents they can’t have artificial grass or wind turbines at their homes in The Villages.

Supervisors in community development districts have been going through the tedious process of updating their Architectural Review Committee manuals. Most of the updates are clarifying language and making the guides more user friendly.

The restatement of two of the rules raised some eyebrows during the revision process Friday morning before the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors, which met at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Supervisor Duane Johnson questioned language that prohibits artificial grass at homes in The Villages.

Johnson, who admitted some struggles with his own lawn, suggested that some homeowners might find that artificial turn is an attractive alternative.

However, Director of Resident Services Matt Armstrong said that artificial turf has never been allowed in The Villages.

In 2020, a homeowner in the Edgewater Bungalows waged a valiant war in attempt to keep the artificial turf she put down without approval from the Architectural Review Committee. She lost her bid to keep the artificial grass which she preferred because it did not require watering or maintenance and was attractive. She had to remove it and was fined $1,800.

The ARC revision also includes language forbidding homeowners from installing wind turbines.

Supervisor Kevin McGovern said he was happy to see the language prohibiting wind turbines. The former California resident, who has had some experience with wind turbines there, said wind turbines get particularly noisy as they age.

“I think it’s a great technology, but it doesn’t belong at anyone’s home,” McGovern said.