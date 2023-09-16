Detention deputy honored for jumping into action to aid truck driver in distress

This week, I presented a Back the Blue Award to a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant for taking heroic, life-saving actions.

While commuting to work, Lieutenant Michael Bellflower spotted a livestock trailer with a driver in distress. Lt. Bellflower rushed through traffic, jumped onto the fender of the truck, broke the window and turned off the ignition. The truck driver suffered a medical episode while driving, but the swift actions of the lieutenant helped save the driver’s life—while also protecting other motorists.

There are no routine days in the lives of our law enforcement heroes. Lt. Bellflower is a detention deputy at DCSO and does not ordinarily patrol the roads.

His heroic actions deserve recognition and stand as another example of the dangers our officers face daily to keep us safe. It was my honor to present Lt. Bellflower with a Back the Blue Award for his extreme bravery.

Since taking office in 2019, we have issued the Back the Blue Award more than 50 times to officers going above and beyond the call of duty and to those who take extraordinary steps to forge positive relationships between law enforcement and local communities.

To nominate a law enforcement officer, citizen or organization for a Back the Blue Award, or for more information about our Back the Blue campaign, click here.

By honoring law enforcement’s heroic acts and backing the blue, we are building a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is the attorney general of Florida.