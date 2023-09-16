Dr. William J. Doll

December 25, 1944 – August 7, 2023

On the evening of August 7, 2023, God held Dr. William “Bill” Doll’s hand as he passed away peacefully due to natural causes at Shands University of Florida Hospital, surrounded by Lyn and close family and friends. Bill was 78 years old.

Bill was born in Cleveland, OH in 1944 to Theodore and Burdette Doll, where he lived until pursuing an undergraduate, master’s and Doctoral degree in Business Administration from Kent State University. Dr. Doll was a Professor Emeritus in Management Information Systems and Strategic Management at the University of Toledo beginning in 1980. Before retiring in 2011, he published extensively on information system and manufacturing issues in many prestious academic and professional journals on a variety of topics. More than 15,000 scholarly studies cited his work. His work on the measurement instrument of end-user computing satisfication (EUCS) has received more than 4,000 citations by scholars worldwide. He taught strategy management courses at undergraduate and graduate levels and graduated many doctoral students.

Bill and Lyn enjoyed living in The Villages Florida, and cruising around the world with friends. They loved to play board games and socializing with friends. Bill was a long time golfer and thoroughly enjoyed playing golf with the neighborhood golf group. He took great pride in his partnership with The Rotary Club of The Villages where he proudly served as President 2016-2017.

Bill is proceeded in death by his father Theodore, his mother Burdette, his daughter Karen, and son Mark. He is survived by his loving wife Lynella (Lyn), his brother Theodore (Lynda) Doll and sister Diana (Doll) Vrabec. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law Kara; four grandchildren: Tyler and Maxwell Doll and Rachelle and Andrew Deng.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on September 30, 2023, at North Lake Presbyterian Church, 975 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake, FL 32159. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Lake Presbyterian Church, Pastoral Discretionary Fund, 975 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake, Fl 32159 or Luther Home of Mercy Foundation, PO BOX 187, Williston, OH 43468-0187.