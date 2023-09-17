78.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 16, 2023
type here...

Live Square Entertainment for Sunday, September 17

By Staff Report

Rick Melvern Band

Brownwood Paddock Square |  5:00 PM

Smokin Torpedoes

Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM

5.0.1.

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM

FiddleRat

Sawgrass Grove  |  12:00 PM

The Byrne Brothers

Sawgrass Grove  |  5:00 PM

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Something is rotten in Denmark

A Village of Buttonwood resident has been looking at the funding for fire departments in Sumter County and has concluded that something is rotten in Denmark.

Sumter County officials ducked raising fire fees

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager accuses the Sumter Commission of refusing to accept their responsibilities by ducking raising fire fees.

Taking from the north to supplement the south won’t work over the long haul

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that moving fire and rescue services from the north to the south in The Villages won’t work over the long haul.

Is your airbag safe?

In a Letter to the Editor, two former state legislators question the safety of airbags.

Rampant growth is destroying Leesburg

A reader from Leesburg is unhappy with the rampant growth. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos