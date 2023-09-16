Renderings reveal details about Walmart to be built on County Road 466

Renderings are revealing details about new a Walmart to be built on County Road 466 in Lady Lake.

Commissioners will learn more about the new store during a special meeting set for 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 at Lady Lake Town Hall.

The Walmart, which will include a gas station and liquor store, will be part of the Hammock Oaks development, which ultimately will be home to nearly 2,000 new Lady Lake residents. Work on the massive new development, which will include housing, an age-restricted community development district-governed gated section, town homes and retail, has begun in earnest across from the Village of Spring Harbor and along Cherry Lake Road. Grading and tree removal have already dramatically changed the landscape, which for decades has served as pasture land with many historic trees.

The 61,000-square-foot Walmart building will be located on 20.55 acres at the northwest corner of the Hammock Oaks community.

The renderings of the new store show that it will require a waiver from the commission as it does not adhere to the town’s commercial standards. The design does not follow the four recommended architectural styles – Frame Vernacular, Craftsman/Bungalow, Mediterranean or Mission.

The fueling station will include eight pumps.

Walmart is said to be preserving as many historic trees at the site “as practicable.”

The nearest Walmarts are at Sarasota Plaza and Buffalo Ridge Plaza, both in The Villages.