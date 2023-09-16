81.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 16, 2023
type here...

Renderings reveal details about Walmart to be built on County Road 466

By Meta Minton

Renderings are revealing details about new a Walmart to be built on County Road 466 in Lady Lake.

Commissioners will learn more about the new store during a special meeting set for 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 at Lady Lake Town Hall.

A new Walmart will be built at the corner of County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road
A new Walmart will be built at the corner of County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road.

The Walmart, which will include a gas station and liquor store, will be part of the Hammock Oaks development, which ultimately will be home to nearly 2,000 new Lady Lake residents. Work on the massive new development, which will include housing, an age-restricted community development district-governed gated section, town homes and retail, has begun in earnest across from the Village of Spring Harbor and along Cherry Lake Road. Grading and tree removal have already dramatically changed the landscape, which for decades has served as pasture land with many historic trees.

This angle shows another view of the planned Walmart
This angle shows another view of the planned Walmart on County Road 466

The 61,000-square-foot Walmart building will be located on 20.55 acres at the northwest corner of the Hammock Oaks community.

The renderings of the new store show that it will require a waiver from the commission as it does not adhere to the town’s commercial standards. The design does not follow the four recommended architectural styles – Frame Vernacular, Craftsman/Bungalow, Mediterranean or Mission.

The fueling station will include eight pumps.

Walmart is said to be preserving as many historic trees at the site “as practicable.”

The nearest Walmarts are at Sarasota Plaza and Buffalo Ridge Plaza, both in The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Something is rotten in Denmark

A Village of Buttonwood resident has been looking at the funding for fire departments in Sumter County and has concluded that something is rotten in Denmark.

Sumter County officials ducked raising fire fees

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager accuses the Sumter Commission of refusing to accept their responsibilities by ducking raising fire fees.

Taking from the north to supplement the south won’t work over the long haul

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that moving fire and rescue services from the north to the south in The Villages won’t work over the long haul.

Is your airbag safe?

In a Letter to the Editor, two former state legislators question the safety of airbags.

Rampant growth is destroying Leesburg

A reader from Leesburg is unhappy with the rampant growth. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos