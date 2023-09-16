Sexual predator living in Wildwood subdivision jailed on registration violation

A sexual predator who has been living in a Wildwood subdivision has been jailed on a registration violation.

Prince Kibriyaa Khaliyfa, 57, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest Thursday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Khaliyfa, has been living at 8591 Triumph Circle, in the Triumph subdivision in Wildwood, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The subdivision is located not far from the backend of the Village of Tamarind Grove, where residents have repeatedly complained of fence jumpers taking a dip in the pool.

Khaliyfa was released from the Florida Department of Corrections on Aug. 29, 2022. He was convicted in 2005 in Volusia County on a charge of sexual battery. In 2014, he was convicted of failure to register, also in Volusia County. His long criminal record also includes charges of robbery with a gun and aggravated battery.

Khaliyfa has a number of known aliases, including Bloody Murda Khaliyfa and Curtis Williams.