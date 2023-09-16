78.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Something is rotten in Denmark

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have been involved in community affairs and politics for a very long time and when it comes to funding our fire department, SOMETHING IS ROTTEN IN DENMARK ! We already pay 80 percent of the Sumter County Fire budget and yet we are expected to pay millions more. The county commissioners need to get their act together or start looking for new jobs. We swept the commissioners office clean a couple of years ago, we will do it again. We are retirees trying to enjoy what is left of our time here on earth and instead we are being faced with a constant attempt to drain our finances by the Sumter County Board of Commissioners. Get with it, or get gone.

Arthur Morello
Village of Buttonwood

 

