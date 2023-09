Villagers rushed to the aid of a woman injured in golf cart rollover crash.

The single-vehicle accident occurred at about 10:15 a.m. Friday at the corner of Odell Circle and Barnsdale Run in the Village of Hadley.

Villagers who saw the woman in obvious distress quickly provided aid, prior to the arrival of The Villages Public Safety Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

The woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.