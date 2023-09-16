88.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Villagers win World Am Club Championship at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

By Staff Report

The Myrtle Beach World Am is an annual golf tournament over four days of individual stroke play in South Carolina. The 2023 tournament featured more than 3,300 golfers from every state and 14 countries. The Villages was well represented with 41 golfers which earned them the Largest Club Award for participation.

A group of Villagers won the World Am Club Championship at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
The Villages also won the title of 2023 World Am Club Championship — a competition within the competition among clubs that have several members competing individually in the tournament. It is determined by taking the best eight  individual scores each day of the individuals competing from the various clubs to determine the club team score. Then the club with the best score at the end of the tournament wins the Club Championship honor.

The event was held Aug. 28 through Sept. 1.

