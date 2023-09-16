Woman suing Dunkin’ in The Villages after allegedly slipping on ‘unmarked wet floor’

An Apopka woman has filed a lawsuit against a Dunkin’ location in The Villages, claiming she fell and sustained “severe bodily injury” due to an “unmarked wet floor.”

The lawsuit was filed by Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys on behalf of Diana Sanchez against HZ O Donuts, LLC, which is the owner of the Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts) located at 2736 Brownwood Boulevard in The Villages.

According to the complaint, on or about Nov. 15, 2022, Sanchez was a customer at the Dunkin’ at Brownwood when she allegedly “slipped on an unmarked wet floor.”

As a result of the slip, the complaint alleges that Sanchez “fell forcefully to the ground,” sustaining “severe bodily injury.”

The complaint goes on to accuse the store of “negligently failing to maintain or adequately maintain the indoor areas/floors.” It claims that Sanchez has experienced “permanent or continuing” losses and that she will suffer additional “losses in the future.”

Sanchez’s attorneys say the injuries have resulted in “pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement” and a loss of “capacity for the enjoyment of life” for their client.

Sanchez is seeking damages in excess of $50,000, “plus interest and costs.” She is asking for a trial by jury.

The lawsuit was originally filed in Orange County on August 11 before it was transferred to the ninth judicial circuit court of Sumter County on August 29.

The case is one of several lawsuits that have been filed this summer against national corporations that operate in The Villages.

That includes a lawsuit filed last month against Publix by a Villager who claims that an employee at the store hit her with a U-boat cart while she was shopping for candles.

It also includes a Village of Hadley couple that filed suit against Auto Club Insurance Company accusing the company of not paying for damage that their home sustained during Hurricane Ian.

Last month, a Villager dropped her lawsuit against City Fire in Brownwood that alleged that she sustained injuries after falling due to “a foreign sticky substance on the dance floor.”