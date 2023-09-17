Don’t use amenity fees to subsidize the fire department

To the Editor:

I absolutely do not approve using any of the amenity fee to help fund the fire department. I have not seen any efforts by the fire department to cut in other areas or for other department have to make cuts. Go back to the drawing board and make another presentation to the citizens and The Villages like most governments have to work within a budget. Have you tried looking into grants for any of this? We have to work within a budget and you should, too.

Unfortunately you tried jamming this down the throats of the residents of The Villages at the last minute, and have lost the trust of the residents. You could have asked to have more public meetings and asked for help with ideas of how you can solve this shortfall.

Jeff Livingston

Village of St. Johns