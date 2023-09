To the Editor:

This looks ripe for a class action suit based on the number of years the stone has been in place, the slip in rule, and the false advertising by The Villages as being a water conscious community. Waterwise means less grass, less water and less chemicals. Something is amiss in this scenario and in my humble opinion, The Villages is wrong. The Villages should pay for the stone removal and grass install or leave the rocks in place.

Lori Smith

Village of Monarch Grove