Sunday, September 17, 2023
Feds charge Villager with planning to redistribute erectile dysfunction drugs

By Staff Report
Reginald Odell Kincer

The Department of Justice has announced that a 77-year-old Villager has been charged with planning to redistribute erectile dysfunction drugs which he illegally obtained.

Reginald Odell Kincer, of the Village of Tamarind Grove, has been charged by information with receipt of misbranded drugs in interstate commerce. If convicted, Kincer faces up to one year in federal prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

According to court records, Kincer received more than $1,800 of erectile dysfunction drugs that had been shipped through interstate commerce. These drugs were misbranded because Kincer obtained them without a prescription from a licensed doctor. Kincer had planned to redistribute these drugs to others locally and outside the State of Florida. 

This case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Hannah Nowalk.

Kincer has previously run afoul of federal authorities.

In a 2018 Homeland Security raid at his home at 2506 Tamarind Grove Run, agents found a large bag of leafy green marijuana in a bag labeled “Wellness Center of the Rockies”; more marijuana in a bag labeled “Blue Dream 3.5g”; nine glass jars containing a wax substance consistent with marijuana THC/concentrate; a black digital scale; and a business card for “Yoga and Tai Chi of Heart” with Kincer’s name listed as the owner. Agents also found a bag of psilocybin mushrooms, as well as smoking devices in his nightstand. At the time of the raid, Kincer was not arrested due to his “cooperation with Homeland Security at the time of the search warrant.”

Earlier in in 2018, Kincer has been arrested at Laurel Manor Recreation Center with marijuana, cocaine and drug equipment. He had claimed to have immunity due to “Indian law.” In court filings, the Tennessee native claimed membership in the Oklevueha Nation Native American Church. He was sentenced to three years probation.

