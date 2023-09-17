John Patrick Rodeck, age 85, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on September 12, 2023, in The Villages, Florida.

John is survived by his loving wife Carol of 61 years, his children, Laura Rodeck, Kevin Rodeck and his wife Julie, and Jennifer Nuzzo and her husband Vincent, and his grandchildren Nicholas and Madison Nuzzo and Gretchen Rodeck.

John was born on March 20, 1938, in the Bronx, NY to parents Anthony and Katherine Rodeck. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from St. John’s University in 1959 and furthered his education at Monmouth University with a master’s degree in history. His career in chemistry took him from Manhattan Adhesives to HB Fuller and finally to IFS until he retired in 2017 at the age of 79.

After meeting the love of his life in 1957, John married Carol in 1962. The family moved from Floral Park, NY to Huntington Station, LI, and then to Colts Neck, NJ where they remained for 45 years. Upon his retirement in 2017, they moved down to The Villages, FL. John is most known for his humor, great storytelling, musical talent with the piano and guitar playing by ear, and artistic talent, specifically his paintings that have been shared with many. He enjoyed spending time with his family and great friends, both old and new, and he will be dearly missed.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be planned. Donations in his memory may be made to pawswithacause.org.