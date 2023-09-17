88.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 17, 2023
type here...

John Patrick Rodeck

By Staff Report
John Patrick Rodeck
John Patrick Rodeck

John Patrick Rodeck, age 85, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on September 12, 2023, in The Villages, Florida.

John is survived by his loving wife Carol of 61 years, his children, Laura Rodeck, Kevin Rodeck and his wife Julie, and Jennifer Nuzzo and her husband Vincent, and his grandchildren Nicholas and Madison Nuzzo and Gretchen Rodeck.

John was born on March 20, 1938, in the Bronx, NY to parents Anthony and Katherine Rodeck. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from St. John’s University in 1959 and furthered his education at Monmouth University with a master’s degree in history. His career in chemistry took him from Manhattan Adhesives to HB Fuller and finally to IFS until he retired in 2017 at the age of 79.

After meeting the love of his life in 1957, John married Carol in 1962. The family moved from Floral Park, NY to Huntington Station, LI, and then to Colts Neck, NJ where they remained for 45 years. Upon his retirement in 2017, they moved down to The Villages, FL. John is most known for his humor, great storytelling, musical talent with the piano and guitar playing by ear, and artistic talent, specifically his paintings that have been shared with many. He enjoyed spending time with his family and great friends, both old and new, and he will be dearly missed.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be planned. Donations in his memory may be made to pawswithacause.org.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

False advertising by The Villages about being a water conscious community

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident suggests The Villages is falsely advertising itself as a water conscious community.

Don’t use amenity fees to subsidize the fire department

A Village of St. Johns resident opposes the idea of using amenity fees to cover the shortfall in the The Villages Public Safety Department.

Something is rotten in Denmark

A Village of Buttonwood resident has been looking at the funding for fire departments in Sumter County and has concluded that something is rotten in Denmark.

Sumter County officials ducked raising fire fees

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager accuses the Sumter Commission of refusing to accept their responsibilities by ducking raising fire fees.

Taking from the north to supplement the south won’t work over the long haul

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that moving fire and rescue services from the north to the south in The Villages won’t work over the long haul.

Photos