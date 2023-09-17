88.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 17, 2023
type here...

Man sentenced in bizarre rampage in which he invoked Trump’s name

By Staff Report
Cory Dale Patrick
Cory Dale Patrick

A Lady Lake man has been sentenced in a bizarre rampage in which he invoked the name of former President Trump.

Cory Dale Patrick, 48, has been placed on probation for six months following his arrest in February on charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief and reckless driving.

The bizarre incident occurred when Patrick was at the wheel of a black Dodge Challenger on Rose Lane when he was driving up and down the street and doing “burnouts,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He began yelling “Trump faggots” at the people in the vicinity, including children who were riding bicycles. One woman said she had been driving in the area and had to pull onto a median to avoid being struck by Patrick’s vehicle which was traveling at a high rate of speed. She told police she was in fear for her life and was still shaking when officers arrived on the scene.

Patrick, who lives at 922 April Hills Boulevard, also used his car do to “donuts” in the yard of his neighbor, who also lives on April Hills Boulevard. The neighbor’s security camera captured the damage done by Patrick’s car. Officers went to the front door of Patrick’s home, but there was no answer. Patrick called police about 20 minutes later and said he was aware they were looking for him. Patrick said he was “scared” to come out of his house and was “more comfortable” talking on the phone. The Texas native said his behavior had been inspired by watching a video on YouTube.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

False advertising by The Villages about being a water conscious community

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident suggests The Villages is falsely advertising itself as a water conscious community.

Don’t use amenity fees to subsidize the fire department

A Village of St. Johns resident opposes the idea of using amenity fees to cover the shortfall in the The Villages Public Safety Department.

Something is rotten in Denmark

A Village of Buttonwood resident has been looking at the funding for fire departments in Sumter County and has concluded that something is rotten in Denmark.

Sumter County officials ducked raising fire fees

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager accuses the Sumter Commission of refusing to accept their responsibilities by ducking raising fire fees.

Taking from the north to supplement the south won’t work over the long haul

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that moving fire and rescue services from the north to the south in The Villages won’t work over the long haul.

Photos