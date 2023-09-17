Man sentenced in bizarre rampage in which he invoked Trump’s name

A Lady Lake man has been sentenced in a bizarre rampage in which he invoked the name of former President Trump.

Cory Dale Patrick, 48, has been placed on probation for six months following his arrest in February on charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief and reckless driving.

The bizarre incident occurred when Patrick was at the wheel of a black Dodge Challenger on Rose Lane when he was driving up and down the street and doing “burnouts,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He began yelling “Trump faggots” at the people in the vicinity, including children who were riding bicycles. One woman said she had been driving in the area and had to pull onto a median to avoid being struck by Patrick’s vehicle which was traveling at a high rate of speed. She told police she was in fear for her life and was still shaking when officers arrived on the scene.

Patrick, who lives at 922 April Hills Boulevard, also used his car do to “donuts” in the yard of his neighbor, who also lives on April Hills Boulevard. The neighbor’s security camera captured the damage done by Patrick’s car. Officers went to the front door of Patrick’s home, but there was no answer. Patrick called police about 20 minutes later and said he was aware they were looking for him. Patrick said he was “scared” to come out of his house and was “more comfortable” talking on the phone. The Texas native said his behavior had been inspired by watching a video on YouTube.