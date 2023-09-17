Renter locked in battle with landlord won’t be prosecuted in theft of computer

A Villager who battled her landlord in a bitter dispute won’t face prosecution in the theft of a laptop computer.

Carol Ward, 73, was in the headlines earlier this year for her fight with her landlord over the condition of her rented manufactured home at 1016 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Ward was arrested July 25 after she attempted to lodge a trespassing complaint on behalf of a hospitalized neighbor, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A man who was at the neighboring property claimed he previously had been allowed access to the property. He said he had returned to reclaim his belongings, including a drone and a laptop computer. He accused Ward of stealing the items. She denied taking them. The man said he had a GPS tracking device attached to his laptop. At that time, a witness approached the deputy and reported that Ward “threw something in the water” behind her rented manufactured home. She admitted she had taken the laptop. The New York native was arrested on a charge of grand theft.

This past month, the prosecutor’s office announced no information will be filed in the case. In the announcement, it was noted that the case has been “resolved without prosecution.”