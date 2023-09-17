Sally White, age 73, of Summerfield, FL, passed away on September 14, 2023. Sally was born on December 24, 1949, to her parents, Jacque and Hilda Seiler.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, animals, reading, fashion and design. Her family and friends will always remember her as a gentle, kind and loving person.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William “Bill” White and her brother Stephen Seiler (Cheryl). Sally is survived by one son, Jeffrey M. White, of Davenport, IA, one daughter Caroline A. Manfull (Jason), and her granddaughter Grace.