Son sentenced after alleged attack on his mother at their home

A son who admitted he was “frustrated” has been in an alleged attack on his 88-year-old mother at their home in The Villages.

Steven Michael Fisher, 69, was sentenced to one year’s probation after pleading no contest to a charge of battery earlier this month in Sumter County Court.

Fisher’s mother said he had grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her against her will at their home in the Village of Polo Ridge, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Michigan native claimed his mother has Alzheimer’s Disease, although she has not been diagnosed by a doctor. He said he had been “progressively becoming agitated” because of arguments with his mother. He admitted he had grabbed her by the shoulders “out of frustration because she would not listen to him,” the report said.