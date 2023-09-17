85.9 F
Son with power of attorney ordered to replace landscaping stripped to ‘bare earth’

By Meta Minton

A son with power of attorney over his mother’s trust has been ordered to replace landscaping stripped down to “bare earth.”

The home at 1911 Eldridge Loop in the Village of Pennecamp was the subject of a public hearing on Friday before the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Joyce McGlothen purchased the home in 2014 for $292,000. A year later it was put into a trust. Her son now has power of attorney over the trust, according to information presented at the public hearing.

The landscaping was removed without permission from this home in the Village of Pennecamp.
This home at 1911 Eldridge Loop has been stripped down to bare earth.

A complaint was received July 7 by Community Standards regarding the removal of the landscaping at the home.

Director of Resident Services Matt Armstrong described the removal of the landscaping and said what was left was “just bare earth.”

The son told Community Standards that he hopes to return in October to The Villages and plans to replace the landscaping. He said he had tried hire a landscaper for the work, but found that a landscaper would not be available until December.

The board agreed to grant 45 days for the work to be completed. If not, a $150 fine will be imposed, followed by $50 daily fines.

