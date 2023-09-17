88.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 17, 2023
type here...

Verlee D. Wood

By Staff Report
Verlee D. Wood,
Verlee D. Wood

Verlee D. Wood, 87, of The Villages, passed away on 15 September 2023 at home.

Verlee was born in Michigan to John and Santeen Depodesta in November 1935. She married Robert Wood in September 1963, and they raised two children, Scott and Leslie. In May 1985, she married Ted Coviello and she gained two stepsons, Derek and Garth. Over the years, Verlee was a model, a secretary, an interior decorator, an aerobics instructor, a small business owner, and a counselor at a women’s shelter. The jobs which brought her the most pride and joy, however, were as wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an art enthusiast, an avid reader of biographies, and followed politics. Verlee is preceded in death by her parents, John and Santeen; her older sister, Doris; and her stepson, Derek.

Verlee is survived by her spouse, Ted of The Villages; son Scott (Kathy) of Maryland, daughter Leslie of Virginia, and stepson Garth of New York; sister Joan of Mexico; six grandchildren (Arian, Kayla, Elizabeth, Michael, Avianna and Grace) and two great-grandchildren (Danika and Kaliese).

Memorial Service will be held 11am Monday, September 18 at Hiers-Baxley Event Center. Private family internment at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Project Purple, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting patients, raising awareness, and educating the world about pancreatic cancer.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to VITAS Hospice.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

False advertising by The Villages about being a water conscious community

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident suggests The Villages is falsely advertising itself as a water conscious community.

Don’t use amenity fees to subsidize the fire department

A Village of St. Johns resident opposes the idea of using amenity fees to cover the shortfall in the The Villages Public Safety Department.

Something is rotten in Denmark

A Village of Buttonwood resident has been looking at the funding for fire departments in Sumter County and has concluded that something is rotten in Denmark.

Sumter County officials ducked raising fire fees

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager accuses the Sumter Commission of refusing to accept their responsibilities by ducking raising fire fees.

Taking from the north to supplement the south won’t work over the long haul

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that moving fire and rescue services from the north to the south in The Villages won’t work over the long haul.

Photos