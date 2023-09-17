Verlee D. Wood, 87, of The Villages, passed away on 15 September 2023 at home.

Verlee was born in Michigan to John and Santeen Depodesta in November 1935. She married Robert Wood in September 1963, and they raised two children, Scott and Leslie. In May 1985, she married Ted Coviello and she gained two stepsons, Derek and Garth. Over the years, Verlee was a model, a secretary, an interior decorator, an aerobics instructor, a small business owner, and a counselor at a women’s shelter. The jobs which brought her the most pride and joy, however, were as wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an art enthusiast, an avid reader of biographies, and followed politics. Verlee is preceded in death by her parents, John and Santeen; her older sister, Doris; and her stepson, Derek.

Verlee is survived by her spouse, Ted of The Villages; son Scott (Kathy) of Maryland, daughter Leslie of Virginia, and stepson Garth of New York; sister Joan of Mexico; six grandchildren (Arian, Kayla, Elizabeth, Michael, Avianna and Grace) and two great-grandchildren (Danika and Kaliese).

Memorial Service will be held 11am Monday, September 18 at Hiers-Baxley Event Center. Private family internment at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Project Purple, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting patients, raising awareness, and educating the world about pancreatic cancer.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to VITAS Hospice.