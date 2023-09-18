Trump was completely delusional in TV interview

To the Editor:
After watching the Trump interview on “Meet the Press,” only one word comes to mind — DELUSIONAL!!!
We cannot let that guy anywhere near the Oval Office!
Gerard Ragan
Village of McClure
