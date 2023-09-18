87.2 F
The Villages
Monday, September 18, 2023
Trump was completely delusional in TV interview

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

After watching the Trump interview on “Meet the Press,” only one word comes to mind — DELUSIONAL!!!
We cannot let that guy anywhere near the Oval Office!

Gerard Ragan
Village of McClure

 

