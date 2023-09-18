87.2 F
The Villages
Monday, September 18, 2023
Unlicensed driver from Nicaragua jailed after traffic stop on U.S. 301

By Staff Report
An unlicensed driver from Nicaragua was jailed after a traffic stop on U.S. 301.

Gerson Ernestor Tellez, 32, of Oxford, was driving a white Toyota Corolla at 5:44 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 301 near County Road 114 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed that the car did not have a functioning taglight.

During a traffic stop, Tellez, who does not speak English, provided the deputy with his Social Security card and indicated he does not have a driver’s license. Tellez said he has been living in the United States for about two years.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid license. He was also issued a written warning for the non-functioning taglight. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

