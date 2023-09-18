75.8 F
The Villages
Monday, September 18, 2023
Villager arrested in alleged attack on woman trying to check him into rehab

By Staff Report
David Rutland
David Rutland

A Villager was arrested in an alleged attack on a woman who was trying to check him into a rehabilitation facility.

An employee at Recovery Village in Umatilla dialed 911 on Friday afternoon after witnessing 46-year-old David Rutland of the Village of Caroline strike a woman in a vehicle in the parking lot, prompting her to cry, according to an arrest report from the Umatilla Police Department. The woman said Rutland deliberately hit her in the shoulder because he was aware she has a shoulder injury which requires surgery. Rutland “became belligerent when he found out there were no rooms available” at the facility, the report said.

The woman refused medical attention and said she did not wish to see the Alabama native prosecuted.

Rutland was arrested on a charge of domestic battery and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

