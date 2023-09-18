75.8 F
The Villages
Monday, September 18, 2023
Villager’s ‘excessive consumption of alcohol’ prompts altercation resulting in arrest

By Staff Report
Gayelyn Anderson
A Villager’s “excessive consumption of alcohol” prompted an altercation resulting in her arrest.

Gayelyn Anderson, 68, who lives in the Newport Villas in the Village of Largo, had been “arguing all day” with another woman over Anderson “excessive consumption of alcohol,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

At one point, Anderson fell and “hit the right side of her face on the floor,” the arrest report said. The other woman attempted to help Anderson, but she took a swing at her. A witness had been on a live video call with the other woman and saw Anderson go at her “in an aggressive way.” The woman had placed the call to the man to report Anderson’s drinking.

The California native was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $50 bond.

