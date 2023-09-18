Why should Villagers north of State Road 44 pay for fire station down south?

To the Editor:

I keep looking for detail financial information on the proposed cost increase for the The Villages Public Safety Department. I want to see full financial data on the subject for the past several years. It should be easy to publish links to five years of data in spreadsheet form, including the proposed budget.

I know that the cost of everything is going up so I assume that the cost of the The Villages Public Safety Department is also going up. But the increases proposed seem astronomical and without the data, the citizens have no way of making judgements on funding.

For instance, there is the $5.6 million construction of Station 46 in the budget. Why would that cost need to be supported by resident north of State Road 44?

By not giving us the detailed financial information, I feel that something underhanded is going on.

Tony Pflum

Village of Sanibel