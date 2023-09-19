85.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
type here...

Fire district charade

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Enough is ENOUGH!
The three Sumter County commissioners (Wiley, Ulrich, Bilardello) and Mr. Arnold (unelected county administrator) have now exposed their disgusting hate and contempt of ALL the residents in Sumter County.
They think it is just fine to trample and reject our NO vote against the fire district charade. They could have accepted the decision and accept the commission’s recommendations. Lake, Marion, Polk, Pasco, Hernando and Citrus ALL have sliding scale fees for COMMERCIAL, INSTITUTIONAL, INDUSTRIAL plots. Residential fee is approximately $225. These counties are NOT influenced by any investor, DEVELOPER or political body. These counties are TRUE counties with many professionals with high ethics, integrity and respect for ALL its tax base. We must stop this coup d’etat by this trojan horse of a county government. I will not continue to pay $124 for my services knowing that a strip mall or hotel in Brownwood pays the same yearly rate. Time to ring that warning bell.
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

Levere Overmiller
Village of Pennecamp

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why should Villagers north of State Road 44 pay for fire station down south?

A Village of Sanibel resident is wondering why Villagers north of State Road 44 should help pay for a fire station down south. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Daily Sun’s story on AED program prompts question from reader

A Villages Daily Sun story on the AED program prompted a question from a reader. Check out her Letter to the Editor.

Trump was completely delusional in TV interview

A Village of McClure resident contends former President Trump was delusional in an interview aired Sunday on “Meet the Press.”

Public safety should be our number one priority!

A Village of Richmond resident believes that public safety should be our number one priority!

False advertising by The Villages about being a water conscious community

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident suggests The Villages is falsely advertising itself as a water conscious community.

Photos