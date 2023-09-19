75.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
type here...

Great blue heron at Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course

By Staff Report

This great blue heron seemed to wave hello to the golfers as they passed by at the Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Great blue heron at Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course
Great blue heron at Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Fire district charade

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident calls out Sumter County officials on the “fire district charade.”

Why should Villagers north of State Road 44 pay for fire station down south?

A Village of Sanibel resident is wondering why Villagers north of State Road 44 should help pay for a fire station down south. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Daily Sun’s story on AED program prompts question from reader

A Villages Daily Sun story on the AED program prompted a question from a reader. Check out her Letter to the Editor.

Trump was completely delusional in TV interview

A Village of McClure resident contends former President Trump was delusional in an interview aired Sunday on “Meet the Press.”

Public safety should be our number one priority!

A Village of Richmond resident believes that public safety should be our number one priority!

Photos