Great blue heron at Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course

This great blue heron seemed to wave hello to the golfers as they passed by at the Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
This great blue heron seemed to wave hello to the golfers as they passed by at the Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.