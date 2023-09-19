Man armed with bow and arrow arrested after allegedly threatening woman

A man armed with a bow and arrow was arrested after allegedly threatening a woman in her kitchen.

The woman was at her home in Fruitland Park at about 2 a.m. Sunday when she heard a noise coming from the back of the house, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The woman went to investigate the noise and found 39-year-old Heriberto Rodriguez of Fruitland Park with a bow and arrow which he had drawn into the firing position and pointed at her face. He demanded to know who had sold drugs to his roommate. The woman threw a wooden decoration at Rodriguez and he fled on foot.

The woman, who said she knew Rodriguez, provided a sworn statement to law enforcement. Her account of the incident was backed up by two other people who were in the home.

Rodriguez, who has a history of arrests, was taken into custody at his home at 4600 Pine St. He is facing charges of armed burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $27,000 bond.