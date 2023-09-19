Villager arrested on hit-and-run charge after court appearance

A Villager has been arrested on a felony hit-and-run charge after a court appearance.

Robert Vernon Van Houten, 72, of the Village of Amelia, was taken into custody Monday morning at the Sumter County Courthouse in Bushnell. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Van Houten was driving a maroon 2019 Honda four-door when the accident occurred on July 5 at County Road 466A and Morse Boulevard. When he was found by law enforcement, he was initially issued a citation charging him with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury without rendering aid.

Van Houten made a mandatory appearance at an an arraignment Monday and was taken into custody.

Information on file in court indicates that the prosecutor’s office has decided to elevate the charge to prosecution in the felony division.