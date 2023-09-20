75.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Suspect arrested after tucking stolen merchandise in baby stroller at Target

By Staff Report
Angel Khaliah Freeman
Angel Khaliah Freeman

A suspected thief was arrested after allegedly tucking stolen merchandise in a baby stroller she was pushing at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza.

Angel Khaliah Freeman, 27, of Leesburg, was at the store on Monday when she selected several items of clothing and concealed them in the stroller, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She selected a soda, paid for the beverage and left the store, without paying for the $257 in merchandise concealed in the stroller.

When a police officer interviewed Freeman, she provided him with a false name and a date of birth that indicated she was 43 years old. The police officer did not think she was that old, and Freeman admitted she had given him a false name and a bogus date of birth.

She was arrested on charges of theft and providing false information to a law enforcement officer. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

Freeman has had several arrests in Lake County dating back to 2019. Previous charges have included possession of marijuana, driving while license suspended, resisting arrest and probation violations.

