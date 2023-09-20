75.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Village of Piedmont man arrested after found passed out in golf cart

By Staff Report
A Village of Piedmont man was arrested after he was found passed out in a golf cart.

Terry James Manfred Roberts, 48, was in the black golf cart at a stop sign for about 15 minutes at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near the CVS Pharmacy at County Road 466 and County Road 101, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A caller notified law enforcement about the situation. When a deputy found him, Roberts was slumped over the wheel of the golf cart and had a large Mike’s Hard Lemonade in the cupholder in the center console.

Roberts agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but swayed and lost his balance while trying to perform the exercises. He was found to be in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

He provided breath samples that registered .000. He refused to provide a urine sample.

Roberts was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence as well as two counts of drug possession.  He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

