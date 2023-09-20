75.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Webster votes to pass legislation improving VA claims process  

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster has voted in support of the passage of H.R. 1530, the Veterans Benefits Improvement Act of 2023, legislation that improves the Veteran Administration’s disability claims process.

“Ensuring our veterans have access to the care and services they have earned is a responsibility I take seriously,” said Rep. Webster. “This bill makes much needed changes to the VA’s claim process and improves communications with veterans to ensure they can access the disability benefits they have earned,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Working with VA liaisons and County Veteran Service offices, my office has gotten more than $15 million returned from the federal government to veteran constituents in compensation, pension and other retroactive payments. If you’re a veteran or know one in my district who needs assistance with their VA benefits, please contact me,” he added.

H.R. 1530 improves the VA’s claims process for disabled veterans by:

· Updating Disability Benefit Questionnaire on the VA’s website,

· Requiring the VA to report on improving travel pay reimbursements for overseas veterans that attended a disability exam,

· Enhancing communication on the scheduling of a disability exam between contract examiners, veterans and the veteran’s representative and,

· Mandating a VA report on the feasibility, advisability, and technical limitations of providing governmental VSOs increased access to VA systems.

