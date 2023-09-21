My Trump Derangement Syndrome has gotten far worse

To the Editor:

I have been accused by some of your Trump loyalist opinion writers who have concluded that I possess what they call, but don’t define, as Trump Derangement Syndrome. It seems to connote a severe, unjustified severe dislike of who Trump is and what he stands for. It has been recently released that after an event in 2019 for General Mike Miley a severely disabled Army captain singing for those present at his invitation, Trump demanded that Miley not include wounded vets in the future to events where he is present. The wounded captain had served five combat tours, lost a leg, suffered two heart attacks and two strokes, and brain damage as a result of his injuries. Trump thinks nothing of prisoners of war (remember Sen John McCain). He didn’t visit our vets lying in honor in France because it was raining. I am a non-combat veteran myself who remains in awe of combat-wounded veterans in particular and all enlisted and commissioned veterans of all stripes in general. Trump, who held the privilege but not the honor of the presidency, is a coward of immense proportions. He is monumentally devoid of character and integrity. My Trump Derangement Syndrome has immensely deepened because of the ugliness of Trump’s distain for military veterans. I remain proud of my deep distain for who he is and what he has done. His lack character and integrity is a reflection of those who continue to support him in light of how I describe him above.

Michael MacDonald

Village of Virginia Trace