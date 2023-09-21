Unruly DUI suspect involved in crash carried by deputy into local ER

An unruly driving under the influence suspect who was involved in a crash on Interstate 75 had to be carried by a deputy into a local emergency room.

Caren Wambui, 26, of Orlando, was driving a white Toyota passenger car at about 2 a.m. Tuesday on I-75 when she crashed into a light pole, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She told a deputy she had missed her exit and struck the pole. The deputy noted that Wambui’s eyes were “bloodshot and glossy” and there was “an overwhelming odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting off her breath as she spoke.”

A witness told the deputy that Wambui had been driving in an “erratic” manner prior to the crash.

Wambui participated in field sobriety exercises, but her poor performance led the deputy to conclude she had been driving impaired.

During a trip to the Sumter County Detention Center, Wambui became belligerent and unbuckled her seatbelt. She opened the partition window in the squad car and spit on the window when the deputy attempted to close it. When they arrived at the jail, Wabui became “increasingly violent and hostile” to the point it was deemed unsafe to attempt to obtain a breath sample from her. She also refused to provide a urine sample. The detention staff said that because Wambui had been involved in an accident, a medical evaluation would be required.

The deputy took Wambui to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood. When the deputy attempted to take her inside, she “dropped her weight and kicked her legs out,” forcing the deputy to pick up Wambui, who stands 4 feet 11 inches tall, and carry her into the emergency facility. She was placed on a bed and sedated by medical staff.

Upon her release from the ER, she was booked at the jail on charges of driving under the influence and battery on a law enforcement officer. She was released from the jail after posting $6,000 bond.