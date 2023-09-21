84.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Wildwood man accused of distributing child pornography through social media

By Staff Report
Timothy Scott
A 22-year-old Wildwood man has been jailed on $375,000 bond after allegedly distributing child pornography through social media.

Timothy M. Scott was arrested Thursday by Sumter County Sheriff’s Office detectives who served a search warrant at a residence on County Road 114 in Wildwood.

Detectives assigned to child exploitation investigations and who are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Federal Task Force received information that an individual residing at the address was distributing child pornography, via a popular social media application. The images reported included children under the age of 5 in sexual situations with adults. After an extensive investigation, probable cause was developed to conduct a residential search warrant.

Scott has been charged with 25 counts of possession of child pornography.

If you have any information about this investigation, contact the sheriff’s office at (352) 793-2621. To remain anonymous, you can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Photos