Friday, September 22, 2023
Dentist arrested in country club attack seeks medical records of victim

By Staff Report

A local dentist charged with attacking a man at a country club is seeking that man’s medical records.

Dr. Eddie Cha Orobitg, 53, a resident of Harbor Hills Country Club, is facing a felony charge of aggravated battery following his April 30 arrest.

Orobitg was apparently enraged when he was golfing at the country club in Lady Lake and a husband and wife walked near him on the golf cart path, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Orobitg told the couple they were not supposed to walk on the golf course path “as it is intended for golf carts and it is a rule of the golf course,” the report said.The native of Korea who served as a dental officer with the U.S. Navy at the submarine base in Kings Bay, Ga. allegedly hit the man on the leg with his golf club. The man tried to defend himself with a water bottle, but Orobitg continued to strike him with the golf club.

Dr. Eddie Cha Orobitg was arrested in April by a Lake County sheriff’s deputy.

By the time deputies arrived on the scene, the man was covered with blood. EMS personnel determined the man had suffered potentially broken ribs, a potentially broken jaw, a ripped earlobe and possibly a traumatic brain injury. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The man’s wife corroborated his version of the story.

This week, the attorney representing Orobitg filed a motion seeking the medical records of the man allegedly attacked by the dentist. The motion indicates that a member of the state attorney’s office is in possession of the medical records, but has denied access to them, as requested by the defense team.

“The victim’s medical records are necessary and pertinent in proving the alleged victim’s injuries,” the defense wrote in the motion.

A hearing on the motion has been set for Oct. 12.

