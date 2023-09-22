85.8 F
The Villages
Friday, September 22, 2023
Elusive snowbird settles suit with children of couple fatally hit at Winn-Dixie

By Meta Minton

An elusive Canadian snowbird has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of a couple fatally struck by his Lexus SUV at a Winn-Dixie grocery store in The Villages.

Process servers had been having a hard time finding 90-year-old Wilfred Maybee, who lost control of his SUV in April 2022 and struck 83-year-old Edwin Mann and 84-year-old Marilyn Mann of Stonecrest. They had been walking in the crosswalk in front of the store in the Spanish Springs area. She died that night at Ocala Regional Medical Center. Her husband died there two days later.

Paramedics at far right work on the couple from Stonecrest
Paramedics, at far right, work on the couple from Stonecrest immediately after they were struck by the SUV.

In a subsequent lawsuit, family members claimed that they incurred funeral and burial expenses, medical expenses and pain and suffering. In addition, one of the children “is 100 percent disabled” and has relied on the parents as his caretaker.

The air bag deployed in the Villagers SUV after the crash near Winn Dixie
The air bag deployed in Wilfred Maybee’s SUV after the crash near Winn-Dixie.

This week in Lake County Court, a document was filed indicating a settlement for an undisclosed amount had been reached by the parties. The document noted the matter has been “amicably resolved.”

Edwin and Marilyn Mann
Edwin and Marilyn Mann

Maybee’s whereabouts had been a mystery.

In December, a judge issued a summons for Maybee, who was believed to be living in Collingwood, Ontario. Apparently unable to find him there, a process server with Venture Investigations & Service in Florida was assigned the task of trying to find Maybee here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. At the time of the crash, Maybee owned a home in the Rio Grande Villas which he purchased in 2010 for $159,000. He sold the courtyard villa in May 2022 for $279,129.

The process server went to Maybee’s former home in The Villages on Feb. 15 of this year. The villa was apparently being rented out by the new owner and the tenant informed the process server that Maybee no longer resides in the home. On March 14, the process server went to a home in the Village of Mira Mesa, owned by a woman also with the name Maybee. She informed the process server she had never heard of Wilfred Maybee.

