Idalia dealt serious blow to agriculture in Florida’s Big Bend region

We were fortunate in and around The Villages that Hurricane Idalia missed us. Too often, that good fortune results in harm and hardship for our fellow Floridians

Early reports from agricultural operations in Florida’s Big Bend region indicate

production losses caused by Hurricane Idalia fall in an estimated range of $78.8 million

to $370.9 million, according to University of Florida economists. Some 3 million acres of

agricultural lands were in the storm’s path, including row crops like peanuts and cotton,

dairy and poultry farms, aquaculture operations and more.

The commodity categories with the highest predicted losses due to Hurricane Idalia

include:

• Animals and animal products, $30.1 million to $123.4 million. This includes

beef and dairy cattle, poultry and shellfish aquaculture, as well as products like

milk, eggs and honey.

• Field and row crops, $30.7 million to $93.6 million.

• Greenhouse and nursery products, $4.7 million to $68.8 million.