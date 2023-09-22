84.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 22, 2023
type here...

James Anthony Fusina

By Staff Report
James Anthony Fusina
James Anthony Fusina

James Anthony Fusina, 66, went to be with the Lord on September 16, 2023 in Gainesville, FL after a short illness.

Jim was born October 13, 1956 to Anthony and Marilyn Fusina. He was the loving Husband of Carol Fusina, Brother of Linda Freeman, Brother In Law of Thomas Freeman III, Godfather of Anthony Freeman, Uncle to Marilyn Olita and Great Uncle to James.

He was loved by so many as he shared his NYPD stories from his career of 20 years from 1986 to 2005. After his 2005 retirement both he and his wife, Carol, relocated to the Adirondacks. While in the Adirondacks he began a career as a G45 armed guard, where he was under contract with Homeland Security, FEMA, and Immigration. Jim and Carol both retired to Lady Lake, Florida in July 2021

Jim loved spending time with his wife traveling twice a year to his favorite locations Gettysburg, PA battlefield and Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY where he would hit big on the slots. “Jim” or “Jimmy” as his friends called him was an avid fisherman and baseball/football card collector. Jimmy also loved observing deer and wildlife and playing golf with his neighbors. He was a kind and passionate man to a fault and he will remain in a special place in our hearts.

A remembrance service will be given in his honor at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, Lady Lake, FL, and a second in Huntington, NY, his birthplace. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital, Make a Wish Foundation or a charity of your choice. A short reception will follow.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Spending millions to widen Morse Boulevard will not make it safer

A Village of Hacienda North resident argues that spending millions of dollars to widen Morse Boulevard will not make it safer.

Trump tried to overturn our democracy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident contends that former President Trump tried to overturn our democracy.

My Trump Derangement Syndrome has gotten far worse

A Village of Virginia Trace resident reports that his Trump Derangement Syndrome has gotten far worse. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Has Gov. DeSantis turned his back on Christian community?

A local Christian-based counseling program is in serious trouble and there are questions as to whether Gov. DeSantis has turned his back on the Christian community.

Looking for members of the 2nd Infantry Division

The Florida Branch of the 2nd Infantry Division Association will have its annual reunion next month. Its former members are being asked to attend the event.

Photos