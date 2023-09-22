James Anthony Fusina, 66, went to be with the Lord on September 16, 2023 in Gainesville, FL after a short illness.

Jim was born October 13, 1956 to Anthony and Marilyn Fusina. He was the loving Husband of Carol Fusina, Brother of Linda Freeman, Brother In Law of Thomas Freeman III, Godfather of Anthony Freeman, Uncle to Marilyn Olita and Great Uncle to James.

He was loved by so many as he shared his NYPD stories from his career of 20 years from 1986 to 2005. After his 2005 retirement both he and his wife, Carol, relocated to the Adirondacks. While in the Adirondacks he began a career as a G45 armed guard, where he was under contract with Homeland Security, FEMA, and Immigration. Jim and Carol both retired to Lady Lake, Florida in July 2021

Jim loved spending time with his wife traveling twice a year to his favorite locations Gettysburg, PA battlefield and Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY where he would hit big on the slots. “Jim” or “Jimmy” as his friends called him was an avid fisherman and baseball/football card collector. Jimmy also loved observing deer and wildlife and playing golf with his neighbors. He was a kind and passionate man to a fault and he will remain in a special place in our hearts.

A remembrance service will be given in his honor at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, Lady Lake, FL, and a second in Huntington, NY, his birthplace. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital, Make a Wish Foundation or a charity of your choice. A short reception will follow.